ISLAMABAD - Amidst opposition from parliamentarians, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq yesterday insisted on banning use of mobile phones to record parliamentary proceedings.

“You people never give up, I saw some reporters filming the committee meeting today,” Sadiq told The Nation after he was approached for a comment.

The speaker said that he has banned filming of proceedings via mobile phones and cameras inside the Parliament - though this measure seems to be an attempt to curb free speech.

Clad in a white shalwar suit, the speaker was walking briskly towards his chamber, where he had to meet parliamentary party leaders, assembled to discuss the proposed code of conduct to keep decorum during the National Assembly’s future sessions.

Stress was all over his face. “No, it is not against the freedom of expression,” Sadiq insisted and said it was according to the law but did not answer which law he was referring to.

Ayaz has been facing criticism after a fight broke out between parliamentarians on Thursday. Many believe that if he had acted discreetly, the scuffle could have been avoided but he did not do anything.

A video clip of the brawl went viral on social media and Sadiq, being the custodian of the House, and many have pointed fingers at him for not performing the duty properly.

A reporter from the press gallery recorded the ugly scene and it was not only telecasted on TV channels but also widely shared on social media. Sadiq was quick to ban any future coverage through mobile phones. Cameras are already banned inside the Parliament.

“All the coverage should be telecast live, it is the right of the nation to know what their representatives are doing on taxpayers money,” said PTI’s Asad Umer.

The lawmaker said that as chairman standing committee, during a meeting with the speaker, he suggested live telecast of all proceedings for transparency. “It is strange that instead of making things open, coverage is banned,” Umer added.

MQM lawmaker Abdul Waseem said that the ban was unjustified and all proceedings should be available to everyone. He, however, said the ban was intended to stop the misuse of the ‘footage’.

State Minister Jam Jamal Khan said that the government believed in the freedom of information and the ban would not undermine the PML-N government’s efforts regarding the freedom of information. He further said that the ban was on individual recording which may be misused by some.

“The session should be telecast live on PTV,” he added.

When asked why the state television was not covering sessions live, the minister smilingly said: “We would look into this matter.”

Many journalists insisted on keeping each and everything open to the general public. They argued that parliaments of many countries offer live streaming on their websites enabling the general public to have the first-hand access to parliamentary proceedings.

Some journalists suggested that in present digital age, regulations may be modified if some law prohibits recordings and it should not be used as an excuse to hide the truth from the public.

On the other hand, some journalists also seemed to be happy with the ban.

“Thank God, we are at peace now,” a reporter of a private TV channel said. He said that due to the ban, TV reporters would not have to run after parliamentarians to get their views and would not sit for hours to get some clips of human interest.