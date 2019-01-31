Share:

rawalpindi - The artists are symbol of peace who express their feelings on canvas and presented positive image of the things, said Sardar Khan Niazi.

He said this at the concluding ceremony of five days exhibition of 20 young artists arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) held on Wednesday.

The owner of a private TV channel Sardar Khan Niazi was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed who also distributed participation certificates among artists.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Sardar Khan Niazi said that it was an appreciable step of arts council for encouraging young artists. He said that artists were symbol of peace that expressed their feelings on canvas and presented positive image of the things.

Mehwish Ikram, Tooba Kiran, Tayyaba Khalid, Dania Siddiqui, Sonia Bashir, Saba Maqbool, Amisha Ashiq, Irum Kamran,Khansa Javaid, Sameeta Riaz, Tayyaba Gulistan, Humera Tamkeen, Mahum Farid, Roobia Gulfaraz, Arifa Bano, Javaria, Junaidul Hassan, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Shahrez Farid Khan and Nawaz Khan were among the artists of the exhibition.

The artists showcased landscape, calligraphy, figurative art, sketches, buildings and abstract art while using oil on paint, water color, pencils and charcoal.

The exhibition was appreciated by visitors. Naheed Manzoor said that all the artists had worked enthusiastically and dedicatedly. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said that platform of arts council is provided to the young talent so that they might be able show their hidden talent. The exhibition was earlier inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.