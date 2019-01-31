Share:

RAWALPINDI - Agriculture Department of Punjab has completed the process of providing interest free loans to 100,000 farmers under E-credit scheme for 2018-2019 Rabi crops. Spokesman for Agriculture department Rawalpindi, Haroon Ahmed Khan told APP that earlier, farmers were being provided Rs 25,000 per acre but now the Punjab government has exceeded the limit to Rs. 30,000 per acre to facilitate the farmers. He said that these loans are being given to the farmers in a very transparent way. The farmers can complete their registration with the original ID card, mobile number and description of land records. There are no charges for registration, he added.