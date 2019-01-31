Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday inked an agreement to provide health cards to 15 million families in the country.

The statement issued by the ministry said that contract signing ceremony between ministry and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan was held here for Implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) in all districts of Pakistan.

It said that in line with vision of Prime Minister’s Universal Health Coverage, health ministry in collaboration with participating provinces and regions has completed its procurement to expand its health initiative of “Sehat Sahulat Program” in Pakistan. Through this initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs720,000 from empanelled hospitals.

The program will provide “Sehat Insaf Card” to 15 million families in the province of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit/Baltistan and old districts of FATA through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stunts, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical / surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital.

This is the one of the leading initiative of the political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance is provided to poor families across the country.

On this occasion federal minister for health briefed that this scheme will bring drastic improvement in treatment and access to quality treatment by poorest and under privileged marginalized population of Pakistan.

It is estimated that as many as 15 million families living in Pakistan below the poverty line will benefit from this scheme.

In the end he thanked all the participants of the ceremony for witnessing this important landmark incidence and assured that Ministry, under his supervision, will work day and night to assure the success of this program in providing benefits to the people of Pakistan.