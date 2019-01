Share:

Lahore - A man and his daughter sustained severe burns when a gas cylinder caught fire on Sheikhupura Road. Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that 52-year-old Riaz and his daughter Muskan (14) were decanting gas in cigarette lighters from a gas cylinder in their house in Mughalpura, Hajji Abad Sheikhupura Road when the cylinder caught fire due to leak.As a result, the man and his daughter sustained severe burns.