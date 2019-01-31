Share:

QUETTA - Civil Hospital neurosurgeon Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, who was abducted from Quetta on December 13, returned home on Wednesday after 48 days. Chairman of the Doctors Association Committee confirmed the news of Dr Khalil returning home.

Dr Khalil was kidnapped from Shahbaz Town while he was on his way home from work while his car with broken windows was recovered by the authorities, the neurosurgeon could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Pishin district jail

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango Wednesday visited Pishin and declared judicial lockup as district jail and also announced staff, facilities being provided to the jail.

While talking to media persons, he said that the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps to protect the life and property of public and intelligence system was necessary to maintain law and order situation in different districts of the province.

Mir Zia said that the quota of Levies Force has been increased from 100 seats to 300 seats to ensure peace in the province.

On this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Elahi Mastoi briefed the minister about the performance and problems of police department.

Mir Zia Lango warned the police officers that protection of citizens was top most priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Opposition leader Sikandar Khan Advocate, Provincial Minister Goram Bugti, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mitha Khan Kakar, Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Muhammad Fazal Agha, Haji Asghar Khan Tareen, Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch. Akhtar Lango, Akbar Khan Mengal and others were also present.