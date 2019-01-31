Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has said that the bilateral air exercise between Pakistan and United States would help promote the cooperation between the two air forces.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan participated in the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise Falcon Talon between Pakistan Air Force and United States Air Force, being held at an operational PAF base.

During the visit, the Air Chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, the Air Chief congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise. He also appreciated the air and ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise.

The Air Chief said that both the air forces had a long history of enviable cordial relations and expressed the hope that this exercise would help the two air forces to learn from each other’s experiences. He said that the exercise would strengthen and promote the cooperation between the two great nations as well as the air forces.