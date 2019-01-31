Share:

ISLAMABAD - An AC of Islamabad on Wednesday recorded the statement of another witness in a corruption reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to the assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB’s witness Muhammad Aftab also submitted the bank transactions record with the AC Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the graft reference. The three co-accused including former President NBP Saeed Ahmed also appeared before the court.

During hearing, the NAB witness recorded his statement besides submitting some record before the trial court judge. He would also submit more documents on next date of hearing. The court also accepted the request of accused Saeed Ahmed for further arguments in his plea seeking acquittal from the case. The court summoned another witness Naveed Ahmed for testimony on February 6 and adjourned the case.