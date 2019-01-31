Share:

LAHORE - A police officer was arrested from his apartment for kidnapping and raping a woman during a raid in Badami Bagh late Tuesday. Police also recovered the woman from the rented house. The raid was conducted by local police after they received a call for help on the Rescue-15 service. Police sources said that a criminal case was registered against Assistant Sub Inspector Zulfikar on the complaint of the woman (S). She told the police that she was traveling in an auto-rickshaw when the police official stopped the three-wheeler near Shahdara and took her to his flat in Datanagar. ASI Zulfikar was posted at Chowki Begum Kot, Shahdara, and the victim belonged to the same locality, according to police. The accused was sent to the lockup. On the other hand, the accused denied rape allegations stating that he was trapped. The police were investigating the incident.

Rescuers removed over ‘harassment’

Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani on Wednesday removed a senior officer of Rescue 1122, from service for harassing a female employee of the department. According to APP, The Punjab Ombudsperson had conducted a detailed inquiry on a complaint of harassment at workplace lodged against a senior officer of Rescue 1122. The complainant alleged in her application that the said officer had been harassing her since long verbally as well as through text messages. During inquiry, the Ombudsperson Punjab found the allegation against the officer true. The Ombudsperson remarked that a majority of females despite having high qualifications, confined themselves to their homes just because of fear of harassment.