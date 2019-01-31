Share:

At the United Nations, Pakistan has criticized the aspirants of permanent Security Council seats for creating obstacles in reforms in the Council.

These views were expressed by Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, while reacting to the questions in Inter-governmental Negotiations process by the Group of Four, including India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, regarding lack of progress towards reforming the Council.

She called upon the aspirants of permanent seats in the Security Council to review their position which is responsible for the stalemate.

She said the quest by some countries to gain permanent seats for themselves in the Security Council is the primary stumbling block in the process of reforms.

The Pakistani Ambassador said we should not risk undermining the painstaking progress made within the IGN, just to advance the narrow interests of a few members’ states.