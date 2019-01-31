Share:

LAHORE - Challenges always bring opportunities and give economies a chance to grow therefore we should see the things positively and government should take steps in consultation with the stakeholders for economic wellbeing.

While reacting over quarterly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that nothing is impossible in today’s arena as a number of countries became economically developed from nowhere. If they can do this then why we can’t, he said and added that all economic targets can be achieved through strong public private partnership.

Almas Hyder said that all economic issues can be controlled if government focuses on some major areas. He said that pending refunds are causing liquidity crunch for the industrial sector. Government took a good decision of issuing promissory note for the payment of refunds but its benefit should be extended to all the other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors.

He said that regulatory duties on all the raw materials lines should be eliminated to reduce the cost of doing business and making manufacturing competitive.