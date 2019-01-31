Share:

LAHORE (PR) - CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used-car online auction and trading platform, grew tremendously in 2018. Based on its success the company was able to secure its second-round funding from Frontier Car Group and the OLX Group in May 2018. CarFirst strategically invested its funding with the focus to grow on three fronts, Operations, Innovation, and Services.

Operations

In 2018, CarFirst focused on expanding its operations by opening 6 Purchase Centres. It zoned in at opening purchase centers at commercial hubs in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The centers were opened at City Sales in Lahore, Gulistan-e-Johar, Shell Lucky Star Saddar, Malir Cantt and Khayaban-e-Badar Commercial in Karachi with Metro Cash & Carry I-11 in Islamabad. CarFirst also launched Pakistan’s first all-female staff Purchase Center in Lahore catering to its strong customer demand. The center is purely run and operated by a female purchase center manager and an inspection specialist.

Innovation

CarFirst developed new technologies with the sole aim of changing the way used cars were traded in Pakistan. It set a new benchmark in innovation by launching Pakistan’s first live auction platform for used cars. CarFirst also further developed its algorithm which estimates a fair market price of a used car based on an inspection report. The company also developed various tech-based tools which aid in accurately diagnosing a car when it comes in for an inspection.

Services

CarFirst focused on responding to its strong customer demands by launching new services such as Car Bazaar, Dost Program, Financing and Insurance Services. It also launched its Car Diagnostic Apprenticeship Program to develop technical skills for university students.

CarFirst now employs over 200 people with 23 purchase centers across Pakistan with plans to expand further in 2019 with the aim to revolutionize the way cars are traded in Pakistan by offering comprehensive solutions for all things related to cars, such as evaluation, certification, financing, insurance, live auctions, and many more. They aim to keep adding value across the customer’s journey, improving efficiency and transparency at every milestone of the car trading process.