BEIJING:- China will award national medals and honorary titles to both citizens and foreigners who have made great contributions to the country as it marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this year. The deceased can also be nominated, according to a circular on the nomination and selection of award-winners issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. This is the first time for the country to conduct the selection and conferment of these highest national honors to commend a number of exemplary contributors to the construction and development of the PRC.– Xinhua/APP

Among them, Medals of the Republic will be awarded to those who have given great contributions and meritorious service and are of high moral character and recognized by the public.

The nominees for the Medals of Friendship should be foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to China’s socialist modernization drive, promoted exchange and cooperation between China and the world, helped maintain world peace and who are firm in their long-term friendship with China.

Meanwhile, national titles of honor will be awarded for prominent figures who have made great contributions and earned reputations in fields such as economy, national defense, education, science, culture and sports.

Nomination of candidates and selection of award-winners will be led by the working committee on the Party and state medals and honorary titles and should be transparent and fair, the circular read.

Ceremonies to present the honors will be held on important occasions and anniversaries, such as the National Day, according to a law approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s top legislature, in late 2015 to introduce the honorary system.