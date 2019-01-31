Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance and expansion of Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122.

Addressing the meeting at his office here, the CM observed that timely response of Rescue-1122 during natural calamities and accidents was of vital importance. Rescue-1122 was fulfilling its responsibilities in a professional manner and Punjab government was also expanding the scope of the rescue service to far-flung areas, he added.

He said that it had been decided to remove ban on recruitment in Punjab Emergency Service because it required human resource to deal with the emergency situations.

He directed the officials concerned to immediately draft and submit a summery in this regard. It has also been decided to enhance the emergency allowance of PES employees so that they could perform their duties with hard work and zeal. A summery should be put up to the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard, he added. The CM said that Rescue-1122 centers established at the levels of tehsil or sub-tehsil should be made functional immediately. DG PES should adopt immediate measures and provide a detail of such centres.

The chief minister also accorded approval to start Rescue Scout Training Programme in colleges adding that this programme should be started within next two months.

He also directed to submit a detailed programme for starting helicopter ambulance service in the province. A plan should be devised by keeping in view every aspect to start the helicopter ambulance service.

The CM also called the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council next month adding that non-holding of this meeting during the last eight years was deplorable.

He assured that other issues of PES would also be resolved on priority basis and every support would be provided so that Rescue-1122 could deal with accidents and natural calamities. He said that PTI government considered the protection of life and property during calamities and accidents as its fundamental responsibility.

DG Punjab Emergency Service D. Rizwan Naseer briefed the meeting about the performance of the institution. Advisor on Health Hanif Pitafi, Chief Secretary, Addl. IG Police, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and others attended the meeting.