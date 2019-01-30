Share:

MULTAN-Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that community policing is the only way forward for which they have taken a number of steps since the past few months.

Talking to this agency, the RPO said that he has assigned DPOs, SHOs and other senior police officers to visit mosques of their areas to listen to issues of the people in addition to strengthening liaison with them.

The RPO revealed that a plan has been devised to set up a community room at every police station where public could visit and sit comfortably for resolution of their issues.

“We are convening a convention of notables and Numbedars from four district of Multan in near future,” he informed, adding that a list comprising 1,700 including two notables and one Numberdar from each village has been prepared whom the police can contact in case of any crime or dispute for credible information.

In view of sharing information, a what’s app group of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) students besides another for prayers’ leaders has been made for community involvement,” the RPO informed.

The RPO said that Public accountability is another important factor for reformation of police adding that they could contact on dedicated phone number without introducing themselves to convey us about crimes and criminals.

Registration of cases has been ensured as follow up of calls at Police Emergency no 15, Mr Waseem said and added that no encroachment on any piece of land has been reported in Multan region for the last three months.

He said he had visited a known mosque last Friday to have close interaction with community which is yielding positive response from masses.