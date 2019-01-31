Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to regularize all the contract and daily wager employees of the electricity distribution companies (DISCOS).

Ban upon the recruitment against vacant posts was being lifted and Discos employees currently working on contract or daily wages would be brought on regular cadre, said Federal Secretary Energy, Irfan Ali in a meeting with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (APWHEWU) CBA.

The just demands of the workers would be amicably resolved through early bilateral meeting with the representatives of the union. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of this union. Managing Director PEPCO, Waseem Mukhtar, along with other officials of the company also attended the meeting.

The secretary said that all efforts were being made to provide safe and healthy working conditions to the electricity field staff by enlarging and providing standard training facilities and safety equipments as well as strengthening the security to the field staff workers during the course of recovery of revenue and prevention of theft of electricity.

He also advised the workers to spare no efforts to raise productivity of the national utility and prevention of accidents of the workers. He declared that ban upon the recruitment against vacant posts was being lifted. At this occasion, the representative of the union welcomed the measures taken by the Federal Secretary and urged the federal secretary to get bring the contract workers on regular basis and lift the ban on the recruitment against vacant posts to ease the suffering of overburdened workers.