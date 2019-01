Share:

Dasht Tolagi is a village which is approximately 70 kilometers away from Turbat in the west. There resides a great number of residents who do not have any access to hospitals, proper schooling systems, good roads and electricity in the village. The government is silent despite being aware of these conditions in Dasht Tolagi. Therefore, I ask the higher authorities to look for a solution for our problems and solve them as soon as possible.

SANA ULLAH FAIZ,

Kech, January 15.