DERA GHAZI KHAN-Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar has sought explanation from Executive Engineer (M&R) Provincial Highway Department for his failure to ensure timely completion of a road project and heed directives issued by the high-ups.

DC Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar issued a letter No. DC/DGK/HC (General)/1879 dated 03-01-2019, in which he has charged that carpeting of road at Block No 17 DG Khan adjoining to Model Bazaar (Punjab CM native house's road) is being executed by the Provincial Highway (M&R) DG Khan under the supervision of Executive Engineer Shahid Saleem since a month.

The executive engineer was directed to complete the road within shortest possible time by enhancing labour and working hours, keeping in view importance of / abundant use of road by general public.

But on January 3, 2019 when the DG Khan DC visited the site early morning, he found that staff of Highway Department was not present there. Neither any official nor machinery was found in working condition at the site.

DC has said in the letter that Shahid Saleem was telephonically called and aware about the situation but to no avail. It has been seriously observed that Shahid Saleem was not taking interest in said project/ assignments and often found hesitated and reluctant in timely completion.

DC Iqbal Mazhar directed teh executive engineer to explain his position for failure to heed directives by the higher-ups. "In case of non-reply, the competent authority will be moved for disciplinary proceedings on account of inefficiency and misconduct," the letter added.