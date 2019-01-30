Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The monthly meeting of District Malnutrition Addressing Committee was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed. The DC chaired the meeting. In the meeting, officials from all the departments concerned presented their monthly performance report.

Dr Faisal Waheed told the meeting that in regard to mother and child’s health on district level OTPs have been established on selected Basic Health and Rural Centres where screening and treatment of malnutrition children is being done and in case of emergency facility free ambulance is also present.

Such children are immediately shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where they are treated. Aside from that in regard to health of mother and child complete supervision and basic health facilities are present there 24 hours a day.

Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Xen Farooq Saddiqui told the meeting that in accordance with PATS Program Bahawalpur District is a prominent district which will be completely ODF Certified. Tasleem Akhtar presented the report of fortified flour production in Flour Mills in Bahawalpur in accordance with Food Fortification Program and said that Flour Mills will ensure the availability of fortified flour in the market so that everyone would be able to fulfil their nutrition requirement to some extent by using the fortified flour.

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed appreciated the activities in regard to the food fortification program and asked Food Department to ensure the availability of Fortified flour in the market and increase the production of fortified flour by consulting the flour mill owners.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Education Department to conduct the tests of drinking water in schools and strictly prohibit the sale of soft drinks and other substandard products in schools and nearby places. He added that Agriculture Department should promote home gardens by spreading awareness so that it can be promoted in urban areas.

He said that inappropriate use of food also causes diseases, we need to raise awareness in this regard to appropriately use the food because due to malnutrition many diseases especially in pregnant women and children many complications arise. All concerned departments should jointly put efforts to minimize the malnutrition ratio.

Deputy Commissioner further said that all departments should play their role in minimizing wasting and Micro nutrition ratio and spread awareness regarding appropriate nutrition for pregnant women and identify the malnutrition children and provide treatment.