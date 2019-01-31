Share:

rawalpindi - District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi has received Rs365 million to provide better health facilities to the general public, DHQ Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Khalid Mehmood Randhawa Wednesday said.

Talking to APP, he said he had sent a summary of development projects for the up-gradation of health facilities at the DHQ worth Rs730 million to the Provincial Health Department.

In return, Health Department immediately provided 50% of the grant for initiating work on the proposed plan showing commitment of the present government to provide basic health facilities to the common man.

Giving breakup of the total allocation Dr Khalid said Rs400 million would be spent on the improvement of the Emergency Department while construction of additional number of wards for indoor patients, construction of doctors’ hostel , purchase of medical equipment and gadgetry would be completed at a cost of Rs320 million.

When asked about the completion date of the project, the MS said the hospital would be equipped with all modern medical facilities according to international standards till June 2020.

He said as the population had registered an immense increase over the past years but no development work at the hospital was ever carried out which ultimately made the available facilities inadequate to treat a large number of visiting patients from across the division.

He said the expansion plan of the hospital include inclusion of a full fledged block of Orthopedic besides providing boarding facilities to at least 75 doctors for ensuring their all time availability at the Hospital.

He said the development project also included the cost of purchasing modern and latest equipment including CT scan, ventilators, Anesthesia, endoscopy and other medical gadgetry.

He said tender for the purchase of these equipments had already been advertised in a section of media.

On the subject of fresh induction, he said about 180 staff members including doctors and paramedical would be recruited on merit according to the procedure already in place for new appointments.

He said an additional space had been created to overcome the issue of parking of vehicles.