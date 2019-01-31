Share:

LAHORE - SME sector can attain sustainable growth by utilising digital financial services. It was observed by the speakers at a seminar organised by Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) at Chamber premises to introduce “Digital Financial Services”.

Tughral Turaab Ali, a distinguished leader of globalized Financial Services, spoke as the key speaker on this occasion. The seminar was also addressed by Ahmad Hasnain, Vice President, and Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Chairman Standing Committee of PCJCCI on Financial Services. Tughral Turaab Ali discussed three major aspects of financial inclusion through digital banking which are, E-commerce, Micro-Insurance and Micro-Finance. The main agenda of this seminar was to introduce contemporary techniques and ideas for improved financial services.

He said that the concept of Micro-Insurance and Micro-Finance is to provide digital services for the indigent people. Through digitization of services, we can provide a better and comfortable life to the common people of our country, he said and extended the idea of Micro-Insurance by presenting a plan for the poor farmers of Pakistan. He said that by charging 50 rupees extra on the actual price of fertilizers and pesticides we can provide micro-insurance to such type of working class.