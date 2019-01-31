Share:

GILGIT:- Father of 21 children dies in a tragic road accident . A Levies Havaldar lost his life in a traffic accident near Chilas, in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district here on Wednesday. Havaldar Pervez, an official of the Levies paramilitary force was hit by a speeding car while he was riding a motorcycle. He died on the spot due to impact of the collision, said a Chilas-based police official. Havaldar Pervez has 21 children from three marriages. After his death, raising the children has become a major issue for the family.–APP