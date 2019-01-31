Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the objections raised by India to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s telephonic call to All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“We would like to reiterate that Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions as well as numerous Pakistan-India documents including the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration,” a foreign office statement issued here said. The Kashmir issue remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, it added.

“We also categorically reject any insinuation that seeks to project as “terrorism” the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination. This is an outright travesty,” the statement said.

“Pakistan is committed to extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The leadership in Pakistan has always been communicating with the Kashmiri leadership. This is not anything new,” it added.

“Pakistan will maintain its support and solidarity till the time the Kashmir dispute is resolved peacefully, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement stressed.

Monitoring Desk adds: Earlier in the day, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and lodged a strong protest over the telephone conversation.

A statement from the India’s ministry of external affairs said “Foreign Secretary conveyed the Government of India’s condemnation in the strongest terms of this latest brazen attempt by Pakistan to subvert India’s unity and to violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity, by none other than the Pakistan Foreign Minister.”