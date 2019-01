Share:

ABBOTTABAD: A division bench of Peshawar High Court on Wednesday set aside conviction of the four accused in suicide attack of former federal minister Aamir Muqam case and ordered their acquittal. An anti-terrorism court had handed down sentence of death and imposed fine on the accused for allegedly involved in suicide attack on the former federal minister Aamir Muqam in 2014 in Muslim area of Abbottabad. Six police personnel were killed in the attack, however Aamir Muqam remained unhurt.–APP