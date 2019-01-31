Share:

Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani says functioning of the hospitals is being improved on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He gave the remarks during a visit to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi on Thursday. They inspected various wards of the hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients.

Aamir Mehmood Kiyani said more than seventy percent development work has been completed in hospital. The Minister said one hundred beds each have been added into women and children wards.

Federal Minister for Health handed over two new ambulances to Holy Family Hospital that have been donated by MOL Group.