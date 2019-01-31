Share:

The government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products barring HSD, for the month of February 2019.

While price of HSD is being maintained at the current level, price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 0.59, kerosene by Rs 0.73 and that of LDO by Rs 0.25 per liter.

Accordingly, prices of petroleum products for the month of February 2019 shall be as under:

MS 92 RON Petrol would be available at Rs 90.38 instead of previous price of Rs 90.97 with the reduction of Rs 0.59 per liter.

High Speed Diesel’s (HSD) price would remain unchanged at the rate Rs 106.68 per liter

The price of Kerosene Oil with the decrease of Rs 0.73 would be Rs 82.25 instead of old cost Rs 82.98. The new price of light diesel oil (LDO) would be Rs 75.03 whereas its old price was Rs 75.28 with the reduction of Rs 0.25 per liter.

These prices shall be applicable from 1st of February till 28th February