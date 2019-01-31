Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday refuted speculations regarding holding of midterm elections in Pakistan, and asserted that the federal government would complete its tenure.

While talking to media persons in Alhamra Arts Center in Lahore where he dispelled the impression of certain differences and disputes within the coalition government.

“Recommendations of Nawaz Sharif’s medical board will be implemented,” he said while praying for his recuperation.

“May Allah bless him with good health,” the governor further said.

He reiterated that certain concerns of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition parties, particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) , would be addressed, and that there would be no political intervention in such matters.

“All decisions will be taken accordingly with the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said.