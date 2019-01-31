Share:

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar has stated that the government, after assuming responsibilities, had undertaken the process of structural reforms for strengthening of economy.

Deputy Ambassador of Netherlands, Josephine Frantzen, called on Asad Umar on Thursday. She had a discussion with the minister on investment plans of Dutch companies in Pakistan and informed him that two high level business delegations from Netherlands would be visiting Pakistan in near future to explore investment opportunities.

She also shared with him positive feedback from Dutch companies on the recently announced economic and business facilitation package. She said it was very encouraging for prospective investors.

Asad Umar welcomed the investment plans of the Dutch companies saying foreign direct investment was among the priority areas of the present government and that it would extend all possible facilitation to foreign investors.

The Minister said that the just announced package aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and providing an enabling environment to local as well as foreign business concerns. He assured the Netherlands envoy of his full support for forging Pak-Netherlands economic cooperation and business linkages.