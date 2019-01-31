Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil has said that a change is due in Sindh in the month of March, but it is yet to been if it is a long march or a short march.

Addressing a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly here Wednesday, he said that ‘Junior Zardari’ has threatened of a long march. He said when these people would go to streets, the people of Sindh would surely demand from them why they have destroyed the province.

Haleem Adil said that we have seen that a ‘prince’ went to visit a hospital in a convoy of 30 vehicles. He said Gambat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences is a hospital, which is getting billions of rupees from the taxpayers’ money. He said modern machinery is purchased for it but there is no trained staff to run it. He said that in the first liver transplant surgery here both the patient and his donor died. He said there are six beds on which as per record 50 patients are treated daily. He said the doors of hospital were closed to patient during the visit of the prince.

Haleem Adil said the Khairpur Medical College does not have required facilities and the future of its 500 students is at the stake. There is no facility of house jobs for these students.

PTI leader said in Sindh assembly there is a civilian dictatorship which is trying to suppress the voice of opposition. He said now we will take to streets instead of protesting and raising slogans in assembly. He said in the House which had passed the resolution of G M Syed in favor of Pakistan, now the leader of the House says that he is seeing Pakistan drowning. He said instead of being ashamed now he says that he stands by this stance. He said a march would be held in the month of March, but let us see if it is a short march or long march.

Haleem Adil said that in the year 2012 a project costing Rs3billion was initiated to upgrade hospitals in 41 Taulkas of Sindh and also to develop trauma centers. The government took a hasty decision to make trauma centers prefab hospitals and doubled the budget. He said this project had to be completed in six months by December 2012, but despite passage of seven long years it is yet to be completed. He said to earn commissions and kickbacks machinery was purchased before even construction of hospital buildings and now this costly machinery is being rusted and wasted. He said in Sindh no institute is functional to take notice of mega corruption of rulers and take them to the task.

PTI MPA Dua Bhutto and other leaders were also present.