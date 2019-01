Share:

LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been allowed to go abroad. According to reports, Hamza Shehbaz has been permitted to visit abroad for 10 days. Earlier his name was removed from the Black List.

Last month, Hamza was disallowed to travel abroad and was sent back from Allama Iqbal International Airport as his name was on the list.