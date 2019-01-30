Share:

WAZIRABAD-Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar conducted a surprise visit to THQ Hospital Wazirabad and after inspecting Trauma Centre, Gynae Ward and Indoor Ward she visited Hepatitis Department in Outdoor where Dr Quratul Ain briefed her about the facilities being provided to hepatitis patients.

Dr Quratul Ain, on a query, explained the current situation of Hepatitis C & B in Tehsil Wazirabad and briefed the DC that there were 10,000 registered patients of Hepatitis C; 1,800 of them were under treatment and were being given medicines.

She told the DC that only 16 patients of Hepatitis B had been reported so far who were under treatment and under observation and completing their one-year medicine course.

She said that one such course cost Rs100,000 while the expenses of treatment of Hepatitis C including tests was above than Rs7,0000 per patient. She further said that 100 new hepatitis patients were registered for treatment after old patients completed their treatment. “Hepatitis C is not an epidemic, nor it spreads through consumption of dirty water; rather it spread through blood transfusion or use of dirty surgical parts,” she stated.

She added that the main cause of spread of Hepatitis C was beauty parlours, hair cutting saloons and quacks. “Neither do they sterilise the surgical parts in use, nor do they have a proper sterilised system”, she said. She claimed that 1,800 patients of Hepatitis C had been cured, and each patient had cost the hospital Rs120.5 million. “One patient was given medicines worth Rs11,000 per month from the hospital,” she informed.

Earlier, the DC visited Indoor Ward. She inquired after patients’ health. She also inquired from them about the facilities they were being provided. The patients responded positively and expressed their satisfaction.

The DC lauded the performance of the medical staff of the hospital. She advised them for further improvement.