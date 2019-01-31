Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Gabriel Bordado, ILO’s specialist on skills and employability to explore possible avenues of mutual collaboration with International Labor Organization (ILO) in order to enhance quality of demand-driven skills training for ensuring better employability of youth both locally and internationally.

It was agreed in the meeting that International Labor Organization (ILO) would extend maximum support to Prime Minister’s Youth Programme not only in improving upon the quality of existing technical and vocational training facilities, but also in introducing policy measures for making the TVET sector more responsive to the industry needs.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the commitment of International Labor Organization (ILO) in working with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for the welfare and wellbeing of youth by providing them better employable skills.