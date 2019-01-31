Share:

Report on cabinet performance ‘baseless’

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul-Hassan has termed the performance report of the provincial cabinet carried in the press “unfounded and baseless”. In a statement, the minister said that a section of the press has tried to undermine the performance of around 20 provincial ministers by placing them on C-category on the basis of funds allocated by the P&D Department for their departments. The Minister categorically stated that there is no basis of such report nor it is being sent to the higher forum. He said that the cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is performing its duties in a befitting manner.–Staff Reporter

Singh greeted on becoming parliamentary secretary

Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated Mahinder Pal Singh on becoming the first parliamentary secretary from Sikh community of the country. The minister applauded the efforts of Pal Singh for the party, saying: “Singh has vast experiences of public service as member of Nankana Sahib Sikh Foundation Committee and president of PTI minority wing.” He hoped Singh will perform his proactive role in resolving public issues.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals 32 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 32 businesses of quacks during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had visited 224 treatment centres in five cities and closed down 32 outlets where quacks were treating patients. Out of the visited centres, 55 quackery outlets had been replaced with other businesses. Among the sealed ones, 10 were in Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh (Jatoi) eight, Rawalpindi six, and four each were in Sargodha and Kasur (Pattoki). –Staff Reporter

Murad listens to public complaints

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas held an open court in Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Office on Wednesday. People made a litany of complaints to the minister about civic bodies like Wasa, gas supply company police department etc. He vowed to solve public problems at the earliest.–Staff Reporter

Phool to participate in book fair

The Lahore International book fair will commence at Expo Centre from February 1st. Publishers from across the globe will participate in the five day fair. Monthly Phool in collaboration with the Academy Adbiaat Ittefal (Academy of Letters for Children) will organise different activities for children at stall 3. Senior literary figures will also give tips to children on writing story, essay and poetry. Awards and copies of Phool magazine will be presented. A seminar on children rights will also be held. –Staff Reporter

Conference on gravitation and cosmology concludes

The Group of Gravitation and Cosmology of the PU Department of Mathematics will organise concluding ceremony of five-day international conference on Gravitation and Cosmology today Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest. Meanwhile, the Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Partition 1947 Archive Organization held seminar tilled ‘Fellowship of 1947 Partition Archive’ at its auditorium. Brig (r) Khalid Amin was the keynote speaker while Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty and students participated in the event. –Staff Reporter

Somalia team visits PU

Somalia’s Cultural Attaché and students from Somalia called on Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt at his office here on Wednesday. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, College of Pharmacy Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari and Student Adviser Dr Zeeshan Danish were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt assured full support to Somalia delegation to provide all facilities to foreign students. He stressed the need for enhancing academic collaboration. Danish said that around 50 students from Somalia were studying in PU. The visitors thanked the PU administration for warm welcome.–Staff Reporter

BA/BSc Part-I, II supplementary results

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BA/ BSc Part-I, II supplementary examinations 2018, BA/ BSc (special category) supplementary examinations 2018 and BA/ BSc (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examinations 2018. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.–Staff Reporter