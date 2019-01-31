Share:

LGH announces free diagnostic facilities for senior citizens

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab has announced free diagnostic facilities including MRI for senior citizens. Addressing the 60th foundation day ceremony of Lahore General Hospital at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, he said that separate counter would be established for senior citizens. President of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Prof Zafarullah Chaudhary was the chief guest. Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhary placed historic plaques of 1958 Darul Falah and 1959 of Lahore General Hospital at the main gate of admin block. He also cut a cake to mark 60th foundation day of LGH. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, former principles PGMI, Prof Farukh Zaman, Prof Nazir Ahmed, Prof Tariq Salahuddin, Prof Anjum Habeeb Vohra, Prof. Khalid Mahmood, Prof Gias-un-Nabi Tayyab, large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics were present. Addressing the ceremony, CPSP President said that a100-beds hospital 60 years back was now a state of the art 1750 beds health facility. He said that every employee, from naib qasid to the principal, deserved credit for good reputation of LGH especially in the field of neurosurgery. Congratulating the administration for holding such graceful ceremony, he said that not only LGH but allied institutions Ameer Uddin Medical College, PGMI and Nursing College were rendering matchless services in respective fields. Speakers highlighted the achievements of LGH. They said that purpose of celebrating foundation day was to apprise the young doctors, nurses and other people about the importance of this place. They said that since 1959 not only the governments, philanthropists in a large number took part in supporting LGH and today this institution has its own recognition not only at national but at the international level. Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that there was need of remembering the past and making continuous efforts for improving facilities during days to come. –Staff Reporter

Pitafi for collective efforts to control population

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi has stressed the need for making collective efforts for checking ever increasing population growth. Speaking at a seminar on rapid increase in population and the responsibilities of the stakeholders at Institute of Public Health on Wednesday, he said that government institutions, religious leaders, media and NGOs should join hands to control population growth. Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Prof Shahina Manzor, Prof Mehmood Shoukat, Dr Aatiqa, Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yadullah and representatives of NGOs were also present. Hanif Pitafi stressed the need of raising awareness about the alarming situation especially in the rural areas. Dr Aatiqa said that Population Welfare Department (PWD) was providing medicines, contraceptives and other population control facilities free of cost. She said that family welfare centres have been increased besides providing training to the LHVs and other health officials. She said that desire of son, social setup, illiteracy, poverty and family traditions were the causes of rapid population growth. Dr Aatiqa briefed the audience regarding the steps taken by her department. She informed that Punjab Population Policy has already approved. –Staff Reporter

41 POs caught

The Punjab Highway Patrol Lahore Region teams arrested 41 proclaimed offenders and 14 court absconders during a crackdown in last month. The PHP teams registered various cases against the accused and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession. The PHP teams recovered a kalashnikov, 29 pistols, 03 rifles, 866 liter liquor and 5700 gram hashish and impounded 6,000 motorbikes having fake number plates or without documents. Meanwhile, patrolling police helped/rescued 900 road commuters during their journey. Moreover, the Mobile Education Unit of PHP Lahore Region delivered traffic awareness and safety lectures at public places, educational institutes, bus stations and petrol pumps. Furthermore, the PHP team pasted light reflecting tapes on the back of slow moving vehicles to get avoid from accidents in the night.–APP

Wasa amnesty scheme

Illegal water connection holders will be arrested from their homes after the deadline of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) amnesty scheme. Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said this while talking to media after inaugurating Wasa amnesty scheme camp and open court held at Lalpul canal road on Wednesday. He said that through amnesty scheme illegal connection could be made legal and action would be taken against those who would not benefit from the scheme and found using water illegally. He said citizens should make their water connections legal without any delay. Lahorites informed the vice chairman about their problems and he issued instructions to resolve the problems of the complainants.–APP

LWMC CEO holds maiden meeting

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Khalid Nazir after assuming the charge of his office on Wednesday met with LWMC officials at Shaheen Complex here. In his first interaction with the officers, Khalid Nazir said that he would soon conduct a detail presentation session to review the performance of the company. He said that all resources would be utilised to create awareness among the citizens about keeping the city clean and to register and redress peoples’ complaints.–APP