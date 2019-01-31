Share:

The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected India’s objections over a phone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

A day earlier, FM Qureshi briefed the APHC leader on the efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government and emphasised that the Indian atrocities shall never be able to suppress the will of the people.

While addressing a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said, "The summoning of the Pakistani high commissioner by the Indian foreign secretary is political gimmickry and electioneering."

Urging India to stop anti-Pakistan rhetoric, Dr Faisal said they should instead "concentrate on their election and confine its electoral politics to their own country.”

“Kashmir is an unresolved issue between Pakistan and India and summoning the Pakistani high commissioner is political gimmickry,” Dr Faisal said.

He further added, “The Indian high commissioner has been summoned to Islamabad today.”

Furthermore, while responding to a question regarding Afghanistan, Dr Faisal said, "The issues between the Taliban and the Afghan government are their own. Hopefully, they will be able to solve them."

Expressing concern at the growing activity of Daesh on the Pakistan-Afghan border, the spokesperson said, "We need to be on the same page when it comes to the Afghan peace process."

He added Pakistan is facilitating trade with Afghanistan by making arrangements so that the Torkham border crossing can remain open 24 hours a day.

When asked about Asia Bibi, the Christian woman acquitted by Supreme Court last year, Dr Faisal informed that Bibi is in Pakistan. “If she wants to travel abroad, she can.”

Furthermore, he termed the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of the utmost importance and said the Foreign Office will brief about the visit.