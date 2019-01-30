Share:

The delivery of 36 Rafale Aircraft to India is scheduled in September 2019. The Twin engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft is manufactured by Dassault Aviation from France. Rafale deal controversy in India is related to the purchase of said aircrafts in the year 2015 costing 58,000 crores i.e. 7.8 Billion Euros.

In the year 2012, Rafale Aviation was chosen out of two companies recommended by Indian Air force after detailed trials. Soon it was declared that India would purchase 18 off-the-shelf Rafale MMRC Aircrafts from Dassault Aviation France along with 108 Aircrafts to be assembled in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Purchase could not be finalised due to prolonged dialogues between the parties on related contexts.

After the general elections in India, The Modi led BJP Government stepped back from the commitment made by the predecessor UPA Government apparently on the pretext of expensive price of the Aircraft but in fact this move was motivated by his preferred business tycoon of India, namely Reliance Defence Limited. However, in September 2016, India signed an inter-government agreement with France dubbed as “Rafale Deal” for purchase of 36 off-the-shelf Rafale aircrafts from Dassault Aviation followed by a joint statement on 3 October 2016 announcing the creation of a joint venture named Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) to focus on aero structures, electronics and engine components and establishing a DRAL facility in Nagpur.

In September 2016, Congress Party raised the questions on the Rafale Deal and declared it controversial on financial grounds and on the favouritism basis. The most controversial part of the Rafale deal was the favouritism of Modi Government extended to Reliance Defence group owned by Mr. Anil Ambani. Narendra Modi preferred Anil Ambani’s Reliance group over state-led Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. In financial terms, PM Modi has been caught red handed of theft of jet manufacturing contract of 30 thousand crores rupees from France through newly registered company of his friend Anil Ambani.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, an Indian businessman, is the Chairman of Reliance Group (also referred to Reliance ADA Group), which came into existence in June 2005 following a demerger from Reliance Industries Limited. He leads number of stock listed corporations including Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Reliance Communications. In 2008, Anil Ambani was also credited with India’s largest IPO of Reliance Power, which was subscribed in less than 60-second on offer, fastest in the history of Indian capital markets till date.

His elder brother, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, an Indian business magnate, is the Chairman, Managing Director, and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a Fortune Global 500 company and India’s most valuable company by its market value.

Rafale deal was not the only favour, which PM Modi had extended to Ambanis. Between 1980 and 1998, one Madhav Patel and his father Motilal Baghubhai Patel pulled off the world’s biggest credit fraud in the international banking history conning 45 banks of US$ 360 million. The timing of rise of Ambanis and the bank fraud committed by Madhav Patel in UAE of $360 Million coincides with each other.

Madhav Patel is wanted in various countries including UK and UAE besides having red warrant issued by the Interpol. Interestingly when Madhav Patel was once arrested in India, neither of the countries seeking his extradition including SFO of UK was intimated of his arrest. The question is as to why the arrest of Madhav Patel was kept secret from other countries? The answer could be found from his relations with Ambanis. Madhav Patel is married to Ms Nita, the daughter of Mr. Ramnikbhai Ambani, elder brother of Dhirubhai Ambani, father of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. Reportedly he is still wanted by UAE authorities but he has been given shelter by PM Modi due to his links with Ambanis. PM Modi knows it well that Madhav Patel is fugitive for his credit frauds with banks in UAE and money laundering.

Two elder Ambani and collective efforts of junior Ambanis and their first cousin Nita have made their mark to this level that even PM Modi is in their pocket. Ignoring the concerns raised by the Opposition over the deal, the vocal PM is silent over the question of his relations with Ambanis and his financial benefits. He has to tell his nation in particular and the world in general whether the said deal was between his RSS and Ambanis to bring lifetime rule of RSS or between PM Modi and Ambani. People of India have a genuine question for PM Modi as to why the husband of Nita (first cousin of Anil Ambani) is being protected by PM Modi and RSS and apart from this protection of fugitive what is the other secret understanding between PM Modi and Ambani.

Interestingly, another daughter of Mr. Ramnikbhai Ambani, Ila Patel, is married to Mr Saurabh Patel, once MLA (2012-17) of Gujarat Assembly on the ticket of BJP. He had been very powerful minister under Modi Government in Gujarat and was once considered as the replacement of Mr. Modi after his elevation to Lok Sabah.

Another favour the Ambani’s are enjoying from Modi Government relates to the namesake Modi, son in law of Ambani’s Sister. Anil Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaonkar has two kids namely Vikram Salgaonkar and Isheta Salgaonkar. In December 2016, Ishita got married to Neeshal Modi, brother of wanted fraud jeweller Nirav Modi. Since August 2018, her brother in law Nirav Modi, an Indian businessman is wanted by the Interpol for criminal conspiracy, corruption, money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract.

He appeared on the international headlines in early October 2018 when Los Angeles entrepreneur, Paul Alfonso, filed a US$4.2 million lawsuit in Los Angeles against him and two of his now dis-functional companies namely Firestar Diamond Inc. and A. Jaffe Inc. According to court records from the Superior Court of California, he fraudulently has been dealing in lab diamonds and selling these as real one. His younger brother and Deepti Ambani’s son-in-law Neeshal Deepak Modi and manager and close aide Parab Subhash Shankar are also wanted by Interpol since August 2018 in connection with the same crimes as Nirav Modi. Nirav Modi is being investigated in a $2 billion fraud case of Punjab National Bank (PNB) also.

In February 2018, the Indian government’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started an investigation on junior Modi, acting on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank that alleged him. All these cases have been put under the carpet and obviously who can dare in India including CBI & RAW to touch the Ambanis and their relatives/family members.

In the light of the above mentioned blatant protection of fugitives of money laundering and robbery of money of the poor Indians, PM Modi owes an explanation to justify to the Indian people and the international community about misuse of his public office to benefit only one family and the RSS. Actually, Narendra Modi is strengthening RSS by such kind of money, which is being generated through governmental contracts. I propose to the Indian media to re-verify these facts, which is whole truth. PM Modi is obliged to tell the world that how is he supporting the terrorist group and openly financing a terrorist organisation namely RSS, which is too dear to PM Modi. He is the only star PM who is a member of terrorist organisation RSS and yet both the Indian opposition and international community are tolerating him as Prime Minister.

Mr PM Modi, I was impressed when I heard your speeches during my official trip to India as interior Minister. I saw a hope in you for poor Indians and some hope of peace between Pakistan & India but as PM you have disappointed not only people of India but you have become high risk for the stability of South Asia while you are riding the back of RSS.

I think Mr. Rahul Ghandi has asked very genuine questions from PM Modi and Indian journalistic circles are of the view that this Modi Gate is proving to be as his Waterloo.

Let me very clearly state that I have written it not as PPP parliamentarian but as analyst and thought the Indian people must know these facts about their PM.

The writer is Chairman of think tank “global eye” & former Interior Minister of Pakistan.

