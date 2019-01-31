Share:

KHYBER Agency - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) disapproved meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet scheduled to be held on Thursday (today) in Landi Kotal as it was of the view that the moot was organised with intention to get hold of resources of the ex-tribal region and not to facilitate the tribals.

Addressing a press conference, Khyber district ameer of JUI-F Mufti Ijaz said all promises made by the incumbent government prior of the merger were yet to be materialised.

He maintained that present situation of the erstwhile-Fata was much more dilapidated than the era of Frontier Crimes Regulation as there was no law to prevail and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was busy initiating symbolic cabinet meeting in the area, and ignored difficulties of the tribal people.