LOS ANGELES-Karlie Kloss ''loves'' being married. The 26-year-old model tied the knot with her husband Joshua Kushner three months ago, and has said she's ''really happy'' in married life, and although ''nothing has really changed'' in her relationship with Joshua, things feel ''different'' in the ''best ways''.

She said: ''I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy. It's so nice to just have a home base. I can't explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.''

Karlie also praised her spouse for being an ''incredible support'' to her whilst she continues to ''grow'' her career. She added to reporters at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association: ''I'm sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn't even realise. For me, like every women, [I'm] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who's an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.'' Meanwhile, Karlie previously admitted she follows her ''own moral compass'' within her romance with Josh and likes to keep things to herself when it comes to their relationship.

She said: ''At the end of the day, I've had to make decisions based on my own moral compass - forget what the public says, forget social media.

I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications ... It's frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don't think the same happens in conversations with men.''