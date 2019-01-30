Share:

LAHORE-Khalid Malik is set to star as Ahsan for the upcoming drama serial Dumm Sa. After his commendable performances in Baaghi and Laa, Malik will be playing the part of a reporter who goes by the name of Ahsan. Talking about his character, Malik comments, “my character’s name is Ahsan. He is a reporter and like all reporters he’s out there looking for fame while also proving his qualification. He’s always out there in search of the next breaking news and while he’s at it, he stumbles upon this piece of news which becomes his big break. To know more about the news, you have to watch the drama.”

“Part of internalising the character involves creating a back story. This includes knowing details like where he was born, how he grew up etc. It’s very important for actors to understand and know a character’s back story even if it might not be told in the forefront. It’s all important for character development,” adds Malik while explaining his process of getting into Ahsan’s character for Dumm Se.

Sharing more details about the drama’s storyline, Malik comments, “Dumm Sa is a drama about a mother and her love for her child. It very beautifully narrates how there can never be anything in this world that can beat a mother’s love for her child.”

When asked about working with the team of Damm Sa and the overall experience, Malik adds, “Najuf is not only a friend, but a trained director and film maker. He’s not only well versed with the technique but he’s also an actor’s director. I like it when directors take out time to explain to the actors what they want off the actor. I’m also working with Nadiya Jamil for the first time. She’s a friend and I love her. She’s one of the most honest and energetic people you’ll meet irrespective of whatever is happening in her life. When she enters the room, she comes with great positive energy.”