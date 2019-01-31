Share:

ISLAMABAD - The legal fraternity of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Wednesday called off their strike after almost forty days and appeared before the courts in F-8 Katchery after a successful meeting with the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minsallah who visited the IBA on Tuesday afternoon. The Chief Justice in the meeting stressed the lawyers’ body for resolving the issue with dialogues as it was the only possible solution of the issue. The IBA honored the CJ and resumed the proceedings at District courts on Wednesday which provided a sigh of relief to litigants.

which were suffering for almost last 40 days causing a delay to over 50000 cases which were pending before the courts of seventy judges in the capital.