CANBERRA:- Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been under fire for his lacklustre form during the home summer but team mate Nathan Lyon dismissed the criticism on Wednesday. Left-arm fast bowler Starc has been wayward of late and picked up 15 wickets in five tests during the four-match series against India and the opening game against Sri Lanka last week. The 29-year-old went wicketless in the second innings against Sri Lanka in Brisbane with Pat Cummins leading the hosts to a victory by an innings and 40 runs and a 1-0 lead in the two test series with 10 wickets.–Agencies