rawalpindi - A man was axed to death by his nephew over tree cutting from a piece of land in Mahander village, said police on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Iqbal. A woman was also injured during the attack, police said. As many as seven men were booked by police under charges of murder, rioting and for an unlawful assembly, police added. However, no arrest was made so far.

According to police, a villager namely Liaquat Mehmood lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Mandra stating he went outside house of her sister Shugufta where his cousin Muhammad Iqbal along with his son Adeel were cutting a tree with an axe.

He said a gang of seven men Ali Raza, Muhammad Nasim, Muhammad Arslan, Nahim, Nasim and Safran loaded with axes and clubs arrived there.

He alleged the six men tried to stop Iqbal from cutting tree which he refused. He said Ghani Raza attacked on Iqbal with axe injuring him cortically whereas Ali Raza beaten Shugufta with a stick and maimed her. After committing crime, all the attackers managed to escape from scene and the injured persons were moved to hospital.

However, Iqbal died due to excessive bleeding. The applicant asked police to register case against the accused, police said.

PS Mandra SHO Syed Jawad Shah, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police are looking for the accused after filing a murder case against them.