SHARAQPUR SHARIF/OKARA-A man was shot at and injured for showing resistance to a robbery bid near Nurpur village, near Sharaqpur Sharif the other night.

According to police, several people were looted by dacoits near Nurpur village the other night. Dacoits snatched cash and gold jewellery from them. A person named M Abbas tried to resist, but the robbers opened fire on him. He was injured while the robbers escaped from the scene.

He was admitted to hospital. Locals blocked Lahore-Jaranwala Road in protest.

After an hour, Sharaqpur SHO came and assured them that police would take action against the incident and provide them justice. It convinced the people to end their protest. In Okara, a medical store was looted. The dacoits looted medicines and cash amounting to Rs786,000.

According to Okara Saddr police, some unknown thieves broke the locks of the medical store of Rana Nasir Ali Khan at village 46/2L and stole medicines and cash amounting to Rs786,000. A case was registered at Okara Saddr police station.