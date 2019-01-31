Share:

Lahore - A 55-year-old man was found shot dead in an empty plot in Manawan, police said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Shareef, a resident of Lakhoder, was shot in the head by unidentified killers.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body in an empty plot in the morning and contacted the police by phone. A duty official at the Manawan police station said that a murder case (under section 302 of the PPC) was registered against unidentified killers. The homicide unit is investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.

The body was handed over to the family for burial after the postmortem.–Staff Reporter