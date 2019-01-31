Share:

LAHORE - The KSE-100 index of stock market experienced a dull session as it remained relatively unchanged, losing a minimal 17 points (or –0.04 percent) and closing at 40,607. Experts attribute this to investors adopting a wait and see approach, with the State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy statement to be announced today (31st Jan, 2019). Moreover, investors remained cautious as it is also the results season.

With the National Tariff Commission notifying a determination and levy of provisional anti-dumping duties on dumped imports of Tinplate into Pakistan, investors flocked towards STPL (+4.9 percent), as it is one of the companies which is expected to benefit the most. The scrip generated trading volume of 6.8m, third highest in session. Investors preferred to remain on the side line as traded volumes declined by 19 percent to 125m, while traded value decreased by 28 percent to US$36m.

Atlas Honda Limited (ATLH) announced its 3QM19 results, posting an EPS of Rs5.54, down 51 percent YoY. This was due to a 500bps decline in gross profit margins, a 3 percent YoY rise in sales and marketing expenses and a 6 percent YoY rise in finance cost.