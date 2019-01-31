Share:

KARACHI - Another member provincial assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf became victim of the crime in Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the PTI lawmaker instead of relying on law enforcers appealed the robber to return his documents and also offered cash prize for him.

According to details, unidentified thief has robbed licenced weapons and important documents from a SUV of PTI MPA Raja Azhar in DHA locality on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday when he left for a home after parking his vehicle outside the residential building in Phase II, within the limits of Defence police station. The stolen weapons and documents included a 9mm pistol, arm licence, cheque books and other important documents. According to police officials, the incident took place on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday when an unidentified thief while breaking the windowpane of a vehicle stolen the weapons and important documents and took them away with him. The MPA aware of the incident on Wednesday morning and informed the police about the incident.

MPA Azhar also uploaded his video to the social media requesting the robber to return him important valuables. He even also offered him (robber) for a cash reward. “I don’t know who you are but please return my valuables. Please text me on my number with the help of visiting cards on my bag if you do not want to meet me directly. I would appreciate your this step and would also reward you with Rs25, 000,” he appealed to the robber in his video message.

Police officials said that they were also looking for the robber and were also trying to obtain the nearby CCTV footages.

Two weeks earlier another PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman’s family was robbed by street thugs in DHA area. The police had later arrested the suspects allegedly involved in snatching a bag containing cell phones and cash from the PTI leader family.

Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair along with his wife has also been attempted to rob in the DHA few weeks ago.