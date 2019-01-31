Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has attached services of three Investigation Officers with Rawalpindi Bureau till completion of the investigation of money laundering through fake accounts scam.

According to the notification, three officers including Muhammad Younas Khan, Deputy Director NAB Karachi, Muhammad Gul Afridi, Deputy Director NAB Karachi and Umair Ahmed Rathor, Deputy Director NAB Balochistan have been transferred to NAB headquarters and their duties attached with NAB Rawalpindi.

On the direction of Supreme Court, Chairman NAB had constituted a combined investigation team comprising 40 senior and junior officers headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi for investigating alleged money laundering through fake accounts. Chairman NAB has given the task to Irfan Mangi to investigate all cases on merit and file references as par law within two months.

On the other hand, the NAB has given the extension in the services of 31 special prosecutors of different Bureaus on monthly basis till December 2019.

Later addressing to federal secretaries, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the bureaucracy is the backbone of the country owing to their vital role in country’s progress and prosperity.

He said he is well-versed of the problems being confronted by the secretaries as he had already served the country in various capacities. He said that NAB was established in 1999 and he was working as chairman for the last 13 months. He was trying his upmost to transform NAB into an independent and vibrant institute by introducing comprehensive reforms in the anti-graft watchdog.

He said the strengthening of institutions is tantamount to strengthening the country. He refuted the propaganda that bureaucracy has stopped working due to fear of NAB. On reviewing cases it becomes clear that cases against bureaucracy very few as comparing to others.

It was mere propaganda of levelling allegations on NAB and discouraging bureaucracy. NAB is an honoured institution which is working in accordance with law to eradicate corruption. NAB believes in resolving righteous issues of everyone in accordance with law and Constitution sans hurting his or her self esteem. He said NAB is people friendly institution its working could be improved further in cooperation with bureaucracy. He said elimination of corruption was collective responsibility of all of us. He said we are enjoying coveted positions. We owe the country and we should pay back to the country for this kindness, We should work together for elimination of corruption. The people do not have any convenience 28 years ago have become owners of properties and towers in Dubai. If we pose question regarding source of their income for such huge fortunes, they go angry. Was it sin to ask where the debt of $95 billion had been spent?

He said NAB and Bureaucracy do not belong to any group, faction, government or any political party but they have strong affiliations with Pakistan and bureaucracy should ponder ten times before taking any wrong action. Governments come and go but the state would remain intact. Government makes policy but implementation rests with bureaucracy. Bureaucracy must not succumb to political pressure. They should make decisions sans caring about punishments or consequences.

He said we must work for the welfare of the people and country. Transparent system should be devised so that NAB could not interfere. Investigative system of NAB is being improved gradually. The workings of NAB has improved manifold in last 13 months.

He said he has decided to himself supervise complaints received against any secretary or additional secretary and retired bureaucrats.

He said billions of rupees corruption was committed in Punjab by establishing various companies. Government institutions must follow PPRA rules. A contractor must answer about his contract to NAB. NAB was taking effective measures for impeding corruption.

He mentioned that investigation against former three chief ministers of Balochistan was underway. NAB was taking indiscriminate accountability of all under the slogan of Accountability for All.