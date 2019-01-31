Share:

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday unanimously agreed that the New International Islamabad Airport should also be named after former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The PAC meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, discussed the name of the new Islamabad airport which was inaugurated in May last year.

All members of the PAC agreed to name the new airport after the assassinated leader in order to honor her memory, like the old airport of the twin cities.

“At PAC when records of ‘Islamabad Airport’ showed the original name of ‘New Benazir Bhutto International Airport’ all members across the political board endorsed our advice to revert to the right name of the airport. Government please take note. Benazir Bhutto is Pakistan’s pride,” Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted after the meeting.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1 in 2018, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.