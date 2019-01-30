Share:

SHARaQPUR sharif-WCWF is working for a noble cause and it working can be compared that of the Edhi foundation. These words were expressed by Zeeshan Ranjha, AC Sharaqpur Sharif, during a meeting in his office in the presence of WCWF chairman Muhammad Jamshed Malik and a group of journalist. AC Zeeshan Ranjha said that the WCWF is working for a noble cause and playing its vital role in society by giving shelter to orphans and women.

Bint-e-Hawwa daughter of WCWF is a great example for all the society who disrespected women and children.