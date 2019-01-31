Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two-decade delayed Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) housing scheme is likely to be completed this year as the ministry has expedited efforts to retrieve its all occupied land from illegal occupants.

Over 90 percent of work on the OPF Zone V spreading over 5,000 Kanals had been completed and only 460 Kanals of the society land was yet to be reclaimed from the illegal occupations, OPF senior official Wednesday said.

He said the department was pursuing the case in the apex court and hoped that the leftover land would also be regained soon which was a main impediment behind the non-completion of the project.

The senior official also informed that a couple of weeks ago, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration jointly conducted an operation to retrieve 102 kanals in the Zone V which had been occupied since 1999.

He said there some eight blocks were planned for the society, out of which four blocks had developed and allotments had also been made to the Overseas Pakistanis in those blocks on merit.

According to the OPF official website, it had completed four overhead and four underground water reservoirs in the housing society while work on water transmission line outside the scheme along Japan Road was held up due to intervention of miscreants.

The official said at present, tube-well was set up for interim supply to ensure smooth supply of clean drinking water to the residents.